Northwest Pipe (NWPX) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Steel” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Northwest Pipe to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northwest Pipe and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Pipe $138.62 million -$4.17 million 331.83 Northwest Pipe Competitors $7.78 billion $1.01 billion 35.82

Northwest Pipe’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Pipe. Northwest Pipe is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Pipe and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Pipe 0.45% -1.90% -1.65% Northwest Pipe Competitors -1,550.88% 3.78% 2.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of Northwest Pipe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Steel” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Northwest Pipe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Steel” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northwest Pipe and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Pipe 0 1 0 0 2.00 Northwest Pipe Competitors 289 834 942 29 2.34

Northwest Pipe currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 54.80%. As a group, “Steel” companies have a potential upside of 9.07%. Given Northwest Pipe’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northwest Pipe has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Northwest Pipe has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Pipe’s peers have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northwest Pipe peers beat Northwest Pipe on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company is a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems. The Company operates through two segments. The Water Transmission segment produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, and has approximately eight manufacturing facilities, located in Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Adelanto, California; Parkersburg, West Virginia; Saginaw, Texas; St. Louis, Missouri; Salt Lake City, Utah, and Monterrey, Mexico. The Tubular Products segment produces steel line pipe products for energy applications, and has a manufacturing facility located in Atchison, Kansas. The Company, through Water Transmission Group, produces engineered welded steel pipe products for use in water transmission applications. It also manufactures smaller diameter electric resistance welded (ERW) steel pipe through its Tubular Products Group. The Company’s solutions-based products are used in water transmission, plant piping, tunnels and river crossings applications.

