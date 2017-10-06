Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) Holdings Cut by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP

Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corporation makes up 2.7% of Southpoint Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Northern Trust Corporation worth $68,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation by 8.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation by 54.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Northern Trust Corporation during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Northern Trust Corporation during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) traded up 0.91% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.82. The company had a trading volume of 831,073 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average is $89.93. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). Northern Trust Corporation had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Corporation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Northern Trust Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Northern Trust Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a report on Friday, July 7th. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Trust Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Trust Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.23.

In related news, EVP Aileen B. Blake sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $999,122.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,094 shares of company stock worth $15,021,309. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals across the world. Its segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS), Wealth Management, and Treasury and Other.

