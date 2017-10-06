Northern Trust Corp Has $58.14 Million Stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,931,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.50% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $58,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,365,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,604,000 after buying an additional 597,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3,391.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,486,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,261,000 after buying an additional 17,956,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,255,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,474,000 after buying an additional 84,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,645,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,931,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 47.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,239,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after buying an additional 399,978 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood set a $30.00 target price on Weingarten Realty Investors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) opened at 32.03 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.34 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is leasing space to tenants in the shopping centers it owns or leases. The Company also provides property management services. The Company is in the business of owning, managing and developing retail shopping centers.

