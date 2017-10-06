Northern Trust Corp Has $57.24 Million Position in SPDR Gold Trust (GLD)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Trust were worth $57,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,604,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,195,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,262 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,371,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,942,000 after acquiring an additional 207,882 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Trust by 2,834.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,323,000 after acquiring an additional 632,843 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $68,129,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Trust by 54.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,685,000 after acquiring an additional 199,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) opened at 120.52 on Friday. SPDR Gold Trust has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $128.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.96 and a 200-day moving average of $120.51.

About SPDR Gold Trust

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

