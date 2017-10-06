Northcoast Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Northcoast Research cut their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report issued on Tuesday. Northcoast Research analyst E. Snyder now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2018 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

HSIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.50 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ HSIC) opened at 81.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.57. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $93.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Rose sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $366,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,750.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 2,999.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414,761 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,465,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,763 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $50,281,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $50,281,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,086,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,959,000 after purchasing an additional 236,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

