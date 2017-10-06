Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) opened at 7.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.89. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

