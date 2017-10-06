Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $138.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. FBR & Co set a $160.00 price target on shares of Nordson Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordson Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nordson Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Nordson Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.71.

Get Nordson Corporation alerts:

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) opened at 121.77 on Wednesday. Nordson Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.35 and a 1-year high of $131.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average of $120.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Nordson Corporation had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 32.99%. The firm had revenue of $589.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post $5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/nordson-corporation-ndsn-rating-reiterated-by-robert-w-baird.html.

In other news, VP James E. Devries sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $590,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Nordson Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Nordson Corporation by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Nordson Corporation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nordson Corporation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordson Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.