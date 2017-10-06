Nordic American Offshore Ltd (NAO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nordic American Offshore Ltd (NYSE:NAO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 309,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 322,325 shares.The stock last traded at $1.42 and had previously closed at $1.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. The company’s market capitalization is $32.70 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Offshore during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Offshore by 42.7% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,130,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Offshore by 3.8% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,306,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 306,217 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Offshore

Nordic American Offshore Limited (NAO) operates platform supply vessels (PSV). The Company owns approximately eight vessels. The Company operates in the offshore support vessel market segment. The Company has approximately two vessels under construction. The Company’s vessels operate in the North Sea in both the term and spot market.

