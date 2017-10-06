Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 30,276 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 30,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.43% of Stoneridge worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,548,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 343.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,235,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after buying an additional 957,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after buying an additional 41,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,054,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after buying an additional 42,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 6.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 745,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael D. Sloan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,834.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $121,480.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at $615,509.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) opened at 22.18 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $624.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $209.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Stoneridge, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. The Company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics and PST. The Company’s Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure or activate specific functions within a vehicle and includes product lines, such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators.

