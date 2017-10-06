Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PayPal Holdings were worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings by 36.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings in the first quarter worth $119,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings by 65.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings by 73.4% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings by 28.7% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Vetr upgraded shares of PayPal Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.01 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal Holdings from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal Holdings in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ PYPL) opened at 65.82 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.06 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average is $63.51.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. PayPal Holdings had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post $1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,351 shares of PayPal Holdings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $79,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 170,000 shares of PayPal Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $9,890,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,244,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,351 shares of company stock valued at $15,302,809. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

