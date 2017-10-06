Nokia Corporation (NOK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,407,349 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the August 31st total of 14,426,078 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,218,410 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) opened at 5.93 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $33.52 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. Nokia Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Nokia Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOK. Vetr raised shares of Nokia Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.37 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nokia Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nokia Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nokia Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nokia Corporation by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,203,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,145,000 after buying an additional 2,331,892 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Corporation by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,947,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,796,000 after buying an additional 2,414,440 shares during the last quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nokia Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $34,268,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nokia Corporation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,811,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,801,000 after buying an additional 34,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Corporation by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,426,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,109,000 after buying an additional 275,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

