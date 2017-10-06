Nike, Inc. (NKE) Shares Sold by AT Bancorp

AT Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. AT Bancorp’s holdings in Nike were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,554,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,319,086,000 after acquiring an additional 835,003 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,907,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,781,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,087,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,621,066,000 after acquiring an additional 144,846 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,143,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,401,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,679,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $706,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike Inc. alerts:

Shares of Nike, Inc. (NYSE NKE) opened at 52.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.04. Nike, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $60.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Nike had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nike, Inc. will post $2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $339,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $855,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,117 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,321. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nike, Inc. (NKE) Shares Sold by AT Bancorp” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/nike-inc-nke-shares-sold-by-at-bancorp.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $51.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. FBR & Co set a $53.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.