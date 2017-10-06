Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM) Holdings Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,964,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979,529 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Newmont Mining Corporation worth $160,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation by 29.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,873,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,012,000 after buying an additional 1,780,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,924,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,744,405,000 after buying an additional 1,671,897 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation by 4.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,170,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,190,000 after buying an additional 1,656,051 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation by 6,080.4% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,113,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,425,000 after buying an additional 1,095,806 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corporation by 28.4% in the second quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 4,071,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,868,000 after buying an additional 901,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont Mining Corporation news, EVP Elaine J. Dorward-King sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $392,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $46,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,866 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Newmont Mining Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont Mining Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 target price on shares of Newmont Mining Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Newmont Mining Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Newmont Mining Corporation from $43.50 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Mining Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) opened at 37.95 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $20.24 billion. Newmont Mining Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $34.98.

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Newmont Mining Corporation had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Mining Corporation will post $1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Newmont Mining Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Newmont Mining Corporation’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

About Newmont Mining Corporation

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

