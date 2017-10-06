NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) Stake Maintained by Stine Seed Farm, Inc.

Stine Seed Farm, Inc.

disclosed that they own a 21.2% stake in NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) in a Schedule 13D/A disclosure that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, October 6th. The investor owns 7,857,732 shares of the stock worth about $84,077,732. The filing is available through EDGAR at this hyperlink.

Stine Seed Farm, Inc.

provided the following explanation of their ownership:

Item 4 of the Original Statement is hereby supplemented by adding the following paragraph:

On October 6,2017, the Reporting Person purchased 780,487 shares of Common Stock of the Issuer in the Offering described above.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NewLink Genetics Corporation during the first quarter worth about $978,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NewLink Genetics Corporation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NewLink Genetics Corporation during the first quarter worth about $620,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NewLink Genetics Corporation by 59.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 75,610 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in NewLink Genetics Corporation during the first quarter worth about $297,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) traded down 7.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 2,384,561 shares of the company traded hands. NewLink Genetics Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company’s market capitalization is $314.80 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87.

NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21. NewLink Genetics Corporation had a negative return on equity of 55.03% and a negative net margin of 161.94%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Equities analysts predict that NewLink Genetics Corporation will post ($2.82) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NLNK shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NewLink Genetics Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of NewLink Genetics Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NewLink Genetics Corporation from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewLink Genetics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price target on shares of NewLink Genetics Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NewLink Genetics Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

About NewLink Genetics Corporation

NewLink Genetics Corporation is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s portfolio includes biologic and small-molecule immunotherapy product candidates for a range of oncology indications.

