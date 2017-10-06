Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 557,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,890,000. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for 3.3% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned 0.53% of Take-Two Interactive Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Crow Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Barclays PLC began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, September 25th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $4,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $2,630,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,019 shares in the company, valued at $35,862,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,465 shares of company stock worth $7,677,331 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) traded up 2.34% on Friday, hitting $106.91. The stock had a trading volume of 905,140 shares. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $107.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average is $78.18.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post $2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

