New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,718 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.47% of Sanderson Farms worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert C. Khayat sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $252,600.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,839.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $86,268.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,531.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,400 shares of company stock worth $771,199. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAFM. Mizuho downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.36.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) opened at 160.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.58. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $166.65.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $931.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.40 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post $12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.31%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company. The Company is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken, and also preparation, processing, marketing and distribution of processed and minimally prepared chicken. It sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack and frozen chicken, in whole, cut-up and boneless form, under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, casual dining operators, customers reselling frozen chicken into export markets.

