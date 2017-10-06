New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.81 Million Stake in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. were worth $12,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $1,592,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,287,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $163,783,000 after buying an additional 968,660 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $595,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $250,000. 7.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMX. UBS AG downgraded America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

Shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) opened at 17.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.54. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Profile

America Movil, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services include mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless and fixed data services, Internet access and pay television, sales of equipment, accessories and computers, as well as other related services.

