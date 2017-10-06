New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 3,289 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Hill-Rom Holdings worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,737,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $405,066,000 after purchasing an additional 853,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,226,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $416,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings by 53.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,367,000 after purchasing an additional 427,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,007,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) opened at 77.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.19. Hill-Rom Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $84.65.

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.50 million. Hill-Rom Holdings had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Hill-Rom Holdings’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings Inc will post $3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Hill-Rom Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hill-Rom Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hill-Rom Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Hill-Rom Holdings from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hill-Rom Holdings in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom Holdings from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 3,940 shares of Hill-Rom Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $306,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,005.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,870 shares of Hill-Rom Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $532,287.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hill-Rom Holdings

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company operates through four segments: North America Patient Support Systems, International Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Company’s products and services include Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions.

