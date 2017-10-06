New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.75 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) opened at 12.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.58.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $338.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post $0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $965,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 176,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,730 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 102,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, New York Community Bank (the Community Bank) and New York Commercial Bank (the Commercial Bank) (collectively, the Banks). The Company’s operations are divided into two segments: Banking Operations and Residential Mortgage Banking.

