New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) Trading Up -2.2%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.17 and last traded at $90.68. Approximately 883,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,428,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. Benchmark Co. boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.80 price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s previous special dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5,434.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,286,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173,060 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 633.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,377,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,183 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,854,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,727 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,845,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,591,000 after purchasing an additional 809,660 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,198,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc is a provider of private educational services in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company provides educational services under its New Oriental brand. The Company operates through seven segments, which include language training and test preparation, primary and secondary school education, online education, content development and distribution, pre-school education, overseas study consulting services and study tour.

