New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. Sells 18,325 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. reduced its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,325 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging Holding accounts for approximately 2.4% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. owned about 0.78% of Graphic Packaging Holding worth $33,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,120,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in the 2nd quarter worth $116,776,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 521,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 326,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 126,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE GPK) traded up 0.035% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.165. The company had a trading volume of 674,807 shares. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.280 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40.

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Graphic Packaging Holding had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post $0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Graphic Packaging Holding’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Graphic Packaging Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Graphic Packaging Holding in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging Holding has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a range of products to food, beverage and other consumer product companies. The Company’s segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the Company’s North American paperboard mills, which produce primarily coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled board.

