New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 price objective on New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) traded down 0.35% on Thursday, hitting $14.25. 90,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $15.00.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Mountain Finance Corporation had a net margin of 65.22% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $50.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million. Equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corporation will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. New Mountain Finance Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 86.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance Corporation by 22.7% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,300,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 240,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in New Mountain Finance Corporation by 94.3% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 96,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 47,038 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. boosted its position in New Mountain Finance Corporation by 16.4% during the first quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance Corporation by 69.9% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 30,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance Corporation during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities.

