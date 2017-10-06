New England Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)

New England Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 1,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $70,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 23,400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $1,058,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 748,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,853,479.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,782 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) traded up 0.011% on Friday, reaching $47.455. 2,641,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.320 and a beta of 0.38. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post $2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

