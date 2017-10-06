New England Asset Management Inc. Has $1,221,000 Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD)

New England Asset Management Inc. held its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2,385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 334,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after buying an additional 145,932 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,437,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,369,000 after buying an additional 131,366 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,299,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 280.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 139,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 102,800 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSBD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE GSBD) traded down 1.45% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.44. 63,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.66 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.54%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company, which is focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation primarily through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, including first lien, unitranche, including last out portions of such loans, and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments.

