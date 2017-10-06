Neustar (NSR) & FairPoint Communications (FRP) Head-To-Head Survey

Neustar (NYSE: NSR) and FairPoint Communications (NASDAQ:FRP) are both telecommunications services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Neustar and FairPoint Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neustar 0 3 0 0 2.00 FairPoint Communications 0 1 0 0 2.00

Neustar presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.94%. FairPoint Communications has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.58%. Given FairPoint Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FairPoint Communications is more favorable than Neustar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Neustar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of FairPoint Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Neustar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of FairPoint Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Neustar has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FairPoint Communications has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neustar and FairPoint Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neustar N/A N/A N/A $3.27 10.24 FairPoint Communications N/A N/A N/A $2.27 7.03

FairPoint Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neustar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Neustar and FairPoint Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neustar 15.50% 19.28% 8.80% FairPoint Communications -11.81% N/A -7.88%

Summary

Neustar beats FairPoint Communications on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neustar

NeuStar, Inc. is a global information services provider. The Company’s cloud-based platforms and differentiated data sets offer informative, real-time analytics, which enable clients to make actionable, data-driven decisions. It provides chief marketing officers a suite of services to plan their media spends, identify and locate desired customers, invest in marketing campaigns, deliver relevant offers and measure the performance of these activities. Security professionals use the Company’s solutions to maximize Web performance and protect against malicious attacks. It enables the exchange of essential operating information across multiple carriers to provision and manage services, assisting clients with order processing and routing of customer inquiries. The Company’s services include marketing services, security services, data services and number portability administration center (NPAC) services.

About FairPoint Communications

FairPoint Communications, Inc. is a provider of data, voice and communications services to business, wholesale and residential customers within its service territories. The Company offers its customers a suite of services, such as Ethernet, Session Initiation Protocol Trunking (SIP-Trunking), hosted Primary Branch Exchange (hosted PBX), managed services, data center colocation services, high capacity data transport and other Internet protocol (IP)-based services over its fiber-based network. It also offers Internet access, high-speed data, and local and long distance voice services. It provides services, such as Data and Internet Services, which include optical, Ethernet, Ethernet virtual circuit technology for cellular backhaul and private line special access services. It offers Voice Services, which include Local Calling Services, Long Distance Services and 9-1-1 Services. It also offers Network Transport Services, Interstate Access Charges and Intrastate Access Charges.

