Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.43). Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) traded down 0.24% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.40. 278,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $63.77. The stock’s market cap is $5.50 billion.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Christopher Flint Obrien sold 52,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $3,036,977.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,580 shares of company stock worth $7,440,850 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 151.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease.

