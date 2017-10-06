NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) Chairman Sells $943,026.37 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 19,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $943,026.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,722,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Cs Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Patrick Cs Lo sold 9,900 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $474,309.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Patrick Cs Lo sold 9,900 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $473,517.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Patrick Cs Lo sold 4,000 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) opened at 50.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.53. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $59.93.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. NETGEAR had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $330.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post $2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 364.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 3,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops and markets networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company’s product line consists of devices, such as network attached storage, Internet protocol (IP) security cameras, and home automation devices and services.

