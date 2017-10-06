Netflix’s (NFLX) Hold Rating Reiterated at FBR & Co

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at FBR & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. increased their target price on Netflix from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush set a $88.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on Netflix to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ NFLX) traded up 1.185% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.693. The stock had a trading volume of 5,450,017 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.286 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.29. Netflix has a 12-month low of $97.63 and a 12-month high of $197.08. Netflix also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 122,784 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 283% compared to the typical volume of 32,078 call options.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Netflix had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 109,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.61, for a total value of $20,598,852.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,214 shares in the company, valued at $20,598,852.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $338,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,470.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,325 shares of company stock worth $55,807,018. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $101,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $105,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3,361.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $137,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

