Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $225.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $200.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $203.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Netflix from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Vetr lowered Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $162.49 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.18.

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ NFLX) traded up 1.87% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,336,013 shares. Netflix has a one year low of $97.63 and a one year high of $198.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.87 and a 200-day moving average of $163.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.90 and a beta of 1.09. Netflix also was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 122,784 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 283% compared to the typical volume of 32,078 call options.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Netflix had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 12,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total transaction of $2,264,787.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,115.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 109,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.61, for a total value of $20,598,852.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,214 shares in the company, valued at $20,598,852.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,325 shares of company stock worth $55,807,018 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,229,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Netflix by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 146,001 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

