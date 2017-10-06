Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NFLX. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Vetr raised Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $165.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 10th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.18.

Netflix (NFLX) traded up 1.87% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,336,478 shares. Netflix has a 52-week low of $97.63 and a 52-week high of $198.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.87 and its 200 day moving average is $163.29. The company has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 240.90 and a beta of 1.09. Netflix also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 122,784 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 283% compared to the average daily volume of 32,078 call options.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Netflix had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post $1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 109,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.61, for a total transaction of $20,598,852.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,598,852.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $187,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,712.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 310,325 shares of company stock worth $55,807,018. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

