Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Insider Jonathan Friedland Sells 3,622 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) insider Jonathan Friedland sold 3,622 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $705,891.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Friedland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 5th, Jonathan Friedland sold 1,217 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.34, for a total transaction of $235,294.78.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Jonathan Friedland sold 2,496 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.17, for a total transaction of $454,696.32.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ NFLX) traded up 1.87% on Friday, reaching $198.02. 15,341,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.87 and a 200-day moving average of $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.90 and a beta of 1.09. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.63 and a 12 month high of $198.92. Netflix also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 122,784 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 283% compared to the average daily volume of 32,078 call options.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Vetr upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.81 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $175.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 3,361.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

