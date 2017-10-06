Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Holdings Reduced by black and white Capital LP

black and white Capital LP decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.6% of black and white Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. black and white Capital LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3,478.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,041,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $305,014,000 after buying an additional 1,984,404 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 21,544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Vetr raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ NFLX) traded up 1.99% during trading on Friday, hitting $198.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,370,031 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.87 and a 200 day moving average of $163.29. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $97.63 and a one year high of $198.62. Netflix also saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 122,784 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 283% compared to the typical volume of 32,078 call options.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post $1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 12,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total transaction of $2,264,787.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,115.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $338,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,470.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,325 shares of company stock valued at $55,807,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

