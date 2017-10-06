NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “NetApp's better-than-expected first-quarter 2018 results benefited from continuous product refreshes and growing portfolio based on SolidFire acquisition. Extended partnership with Microsoft also looks beneficial for the company. The company is also winning customers previously served by competitors like HP and Dell-EMC. Meanwhile, cost reduction initiatives will facilitate margin expansion over the long run. Notably, the company has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, intensifying competition in the flash segment is a major headwind.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price objective on shares of NetApp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.12.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) traded down 0.27% during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.43. 1,885,084 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73. NetApp has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NetApp will post $3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $85,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $174,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,204.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,560. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc (NetApp) provides software, systems and services to manage and store customer data. The Company enables enterprises, service providers, governmental organizations, and partners to envision, deploy and evolve their information technology (IT) environments. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services that satisfy a range of customer workloads across different data types and deployment models.

