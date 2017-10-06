Neogen Corporation (NEOG) VP Sells $424,518.60 in Stock

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Edward Bradley sold 5,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $424,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edward Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Edward Bradley sold 20,000 shares of Neogen Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,535,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Edward Bradley sold 38,876 shares of Neogen Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $2,771,081.28.

On Monday, September 11th, Edward Bradley sold 13,628 shares of Neogen Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $954,777.68.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Edward Bradley sold 6,372 shares of Neogen Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $446,358.60.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Edward Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Neogen Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) traded up 0.03% during trading on Friday, hitting $78.76. The stock had a trading volume of 192,084 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18 and a beta of 1.52. Neogen Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.48.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Neogen Corporation had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $95.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Corporation will post $1.31 EPS for the current year.

NEOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Neogen Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Neogen Corporation by 78.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Neogen Corporation by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen Corporation by 19.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Neogen Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Neogen Corporation by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation Company Profile

Neogen Corporation develops, manufactures and markets a range of products and services dedicated to food and animal safety. The Company operates through two segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment produces and markets diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens and levels of general sanitation.

