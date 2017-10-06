Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Neenah Paper, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Neenah Paper were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NP. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Neenah Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neenah Paper by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neenah Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Neenah Paper by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neenah Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bonnie Cruickshank Lind sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,994. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Schertell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,654.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,392 shares of company stock valued at $845,254. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Neenah Paper, Inc. (NYSE:NP) opened at 86.15 on Friday. Neenah Paper, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $90.23. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average is $78.42.

Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Neenah Paper had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neenah Paper, Inc. will post $4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NP. BidaskClub raised shares of Neenah Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neenah Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Neenah Paper

Neenah Paper, Inc is a producer of technical products and premium fine papers and packaging. The Company has two primary businesses: technical products business, and fine paper and packaging business. Its segments consist of Technical Products, Fine Paper and Packaging, and Other. The technical products business is an international producer of transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates.

