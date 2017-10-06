Needham & Company LLC Increases 2U, Inc. (TWOU) Price Target to $66.00

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.
TWOU has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.
Shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) opened at 59.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53. The company’s market capitalization is $2.84 billion. 2U has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $59.68.
In related news, Director Mark Chernis sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Larson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $7,018,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,681.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,378,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,684,000 after acquiring an additional 538,487 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in 2U during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in 2U by 21.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in 2U by 7.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in 2U during the second quarter valued at about $1,441,000.
About 2U
2U, Inc is a provider of an integrated solution consisting of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) combined with technology-enabled services (together, the Platform) that allows colleges and universities to deliver online degree programs. The Company’s SaaS technology consists of a learning environment (Online Campus), which acts as the hub for all student and faculty academic and social interaction, and a suite of integrated applications, which the Company uses to launch, operate and support the Company’s clients’ programs.
