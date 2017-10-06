NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 26.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBTB. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded NBT Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. NBT Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) opened at 37.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $42.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.91.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.91 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post $1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/nbt-bancorp-inc-nbtb-shares-bought-by-pnc-financial-services-group-inc.html.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business through NBT Bank, National Association (the Bank) and also through its other subsidiaries, which includes providing commercial banking and financial services to customers in its market area, including central and upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, Vermont and Portland, Maine area.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.