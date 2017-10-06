Navient Corporation (NAVI) Position Increased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Navient Corporation were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Navient Corporation by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Navient Corporation by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,323,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 106,283 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Navient Corporation by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Navient Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Navient Corporation by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Navient Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Navient Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Navient Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Compass Point cut Navient Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

In other Navient Corporation news, EVP John M. Kane sold 28,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $433,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ NAVI) opened at 12.605 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. Navient Corporation has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.534 and a beta of 2.48.

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Navient Corporation had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient Corporation will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Navient Corporation’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Navient Corporation Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The Company holds the portfolio of education loans insured or federally guaranteed under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP).

