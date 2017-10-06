Nationwide Fund Advisors Sells 43,750 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ)

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,750 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.28% of Dril-Quip worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 35,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 4,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRQ. BidaskClub upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $43.00 price objective on Dril-Quip and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. Scotiabank set a $61.00 price objective on Dril-Quip and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen and Company lowered their price objective on Dril-Quip from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $86,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,282.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) opened at 44.25 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $69.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post $0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc (Dril-Quip) designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered drilling and production equipment. The Company’s operations are organized into three geographic segments: Western Hemisphere, including North and South America, headquartered in Houston, Texas; Eastern Hemisphere, including Europe and Africa, headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, and Asia-Pacific, including the Pacific Rim, Southeast Asia, Australia, India and the Middle East, headquartered in Singapore.

