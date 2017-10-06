Nationwide Fund Advisors Reduces Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN)

Nationwide Fund Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.25% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7,558.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,592,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,990,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,583,000 after purchasing an additional 732,109 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,118,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,808,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 18.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,943,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,548,000 after purchasing an additional 602,124 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 49.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,628,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Hotel Properties Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nationwide Fund Advisors Reduces Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/nationwide-fund-advisors-reduces-stake-in-summit-hotel-properties-inc-inn.html.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE INN) opened at 15.73 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post $0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 800,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,483,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the Upscale segment of the United States lodging industry. The Company’s portfolio consists of 79 hotels with a total of 11,590 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.