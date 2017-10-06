Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NSM) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NSM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NSM) opened at 18.41 on Friday. Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.12.

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings (NYSE:NSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.30 million. Nationstar Mortgage Holdings had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nationstar Mortgage Holdings

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc provides servicing, origination and transaction based services principally to single-family residences throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations and Xome. The Company provides residential loan services in the United States.

