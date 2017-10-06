National Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. National Planning Corp’s holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Invictus RG bought a new stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “National Planning Corp Has $887,000 Stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/national-planning-corp-has-887000-stake-in-e-i-du-pont-de-nemours-and-co-dd.html.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD) opened at 83.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.79. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $86.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.76.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co will post $3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s payout ratio is presently 59.38%.

In other E I Du Pont De Nemours And news, SVP Benito Cachinero sold 10,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $867,417.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. BidaskClub upgraded E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.34.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Company Profile

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

Receive News & Ratings for E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.