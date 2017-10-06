National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) Position Lessened by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of National Health Investors worth $10,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 17,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 8,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In other National Health Investors news, insider Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $159,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) opened at 77.59 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $81.21. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $69.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post $3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 97.69%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Company is engaged in the business of owning and financing healthcare properties.

