National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Sunday, September 17th.

In other National Health Investors news, insider Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $159,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,133,000 after purchasing an additional 78,355 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) traded down 0.22% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.42. The company had a trading volume of 147,064 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.56. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $81.21.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.36). National Health Investors had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $69.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 97.69%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Company is engaged in the business of owning and financing healthcare properties.

