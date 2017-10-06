National CineMedia (NCMI) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.12

News articles about National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National CineMedia earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.3587311148626 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

NCMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG decreased their price target on National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) traded down 1.73% during trading on Friday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 439,669 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $447.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.68. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). National CineMedia had a net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Amc Starplex, Llc sold 2,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $18,172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder American Multi-Cinema, Inc. sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $73,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc (NCM, Inc) is a holding company that manages its consolidated subsidiary National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC). The Company operates digital in-theater network in North America, allowing NCM LLC to sell advertising and certain third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements.

