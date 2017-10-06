Natera, Inc. (NTRA) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTRA. BidaskClub raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Natera (NASDAQ NTRA) traded up 3.54% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 51,278 shares. The stock’s market cap is $747.25 million. Natera has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.64% and a negative return on equity of 137.46%. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera will post ($2.03) EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $1,504,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 533,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,686,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth about $126,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Natera by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 45.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

