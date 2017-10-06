NantHealth Inc (NH) Trading Up 5.1%

NantHealth Inc (NYSE:NH) rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 512,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 287,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.
NH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of NantHealth in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of NantHealth in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NantHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. The stock’s market cap is $571.93 million.
NantHealth (NYSE:NH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.32). NantHealth had a negative net margin of 267.11% and a negative return on equity of 83.97%. The company had revenue of $26.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NantHealth Inc will post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in NantHealth by 68.6% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NantHealth by 132.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NantHealth by 366.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 19,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in NantHealth by 351.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter.
About NantHealth
NantHealth, Inc is a healthcare cloud-based information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in converging science and technology through a single integrated clinical platform, to provide actionable health information at the point of care. The Company offers the Genomic Proteomic Spectrometry (GPS) Cancer test, a molecular test and decision support solution that measures the proteins present in the patient’s tumor tissue, combined with whole genomic and transcriptomic sequencing of tumor and normal samples.
