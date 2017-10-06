NantHealth Inc (NH) Trading Up 5.1%

NantHealth Inc (NYSE:NH) rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 512,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 287,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

NH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of NantHealth in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of NantHealth in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NantHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Get NantHealth Inc alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. The stock’s market cap is $571.93 million.

NantHealth (NYSE:NH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.32). NantHealth had a negative net margin of 267.11% and a negative return on equity of 83.97%. The company had revenue of $26.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NantHealth Inc will post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in NantHealth by 68.6% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NantHealth by 132.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NantHealth by 366.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 19,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in NantHealth by 351.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/nanthealth-inc-nh-trading-up-5-1.html.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc is a healthcare cloud-based information technology (IT) company. The Company is engaged in converging science and technology through a single integrated clinical platform, to provide actionable health information at the point of care. The Company offers the Genomic Proteomic Spectrometry (GPS) Cancer test, a molecular test and decision support solution that measures the proteins present in the patient’s tumor tissue, combined with whole genomic and transcriptomic sequencing of tumor and normal samples.

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.