Nabtesco Corp (NASDAQ:NCTKF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the areas of transportation, industry and livelihood-related fields. Its business segment includes Precision Reduction Gears, New Energy Equipment, Railroad Vehicle Equipment, Commercial Vehicle Equipment, Hydraulic and Aircraft Equipment, Packaging Machines and Welfare Equipment. Nabtesco Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Nabtesco Corp (NASDAQ:NCTKF) remained flat at $37.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. Nabtesco Corp has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/nabtesco-corp-nctkf-rating-increased-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

