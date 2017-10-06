Mylan N.V. (MYL) PT Raised to $45.00

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Mylan N.V. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Mylan N.V. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Mylan N.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $34.00 target price on Mylan N.V. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $30.00 target price on Mylan N.V. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.21.

Shares of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) traded up 0.92% on Wednesday, reaching $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,892,425 shares. Mylan N.V. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48. Mylan N.V. also was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 10,562 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 461% compared to the average daily volume of 1,883 put options.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Mylan N.V. had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 5.51%. Mylan N.V.’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mylan N.V. will post $4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan N.V. by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan N.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan N.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan N.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan N.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mylan N.V.

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

