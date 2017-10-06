Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 670 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 44.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 29.0% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,156 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $790,363.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 17,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total value of $2,627,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,039,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,572,314.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,734 shares of company stock worth $23,436,626 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) opened at 158.11 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.45 and a 52 week high of $173.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 473.46% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $508.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post $3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. CL King upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes products and provides services for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. The Company also sells a line of portable electrolytes and blood gas analyzers for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market.

